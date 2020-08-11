Mesa County averaging 10 COVID-19 cases a day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - More people have been testing positive for COVID-19 in Mesa County, as the county is averaging 10 new cases a day.

Eight people were reported positive on Monday, but testing is on the rise and hospitalizations are minimal which is the real indicator of a surge. Eight people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The two-week positivity rate is 1.8 percent and the total positivity rate is 1.9 percent.

“Hospitalizations that’s sort of the triangulation process. Cases are one thing but they are validated by hospitalizations and if they’re not there that’s a good thing,” says Jeff Kuhr with Mesa County Public Health.

