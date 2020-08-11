Advertisement

Pine Gulch Fire nearing 30,000 acres

Smoke from the Pine Gulch Fire has been noticed across Colorado, but now its heavy in Rifle. This, as the fire approaches the 30,000 acre mark.
Smoke from the Pine Gulch Fire has been noticed across Colorado, but now its heavy in Rifle. This, as the fire approaches the 30,000 acre mark.(Jason Burger)
By (Jason Burger)
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Smoke from the Pine Gulch Fire has been noticed across Colorado, but now its heavy in Rifle. This, as the fire approaches the 30,000 acre mark.

Monday night it was over 28,000 acres.

“I’m pretty sure they’ll get it contained sooner or later, and we’ll pray for some rain and it’ll do its job, and I think it’ll be alright,” said a Rifle resident named Dave.

As a rifle resident his whole life, Dave is optimistic about the fire, but he’s got friends that are too close for comfort.

“I’ve got some friends that live over by Piceance Creek, and I’ve been keeping in touch with them,” he said.

A tough reality, as the fire grows by thousands of acres every day.

“They’re concerned it might get a little closer but I doubt it,” he said.

“The smoke has actually carried to the Front Range, so the Denver area can smell our smoke when they get up in the morning as well,” said Ronda Scholting, with Rocky Mountain Incident Management.

The whole state, and garfield county residents realizing the gravity of the situation.

“The Garfield County Sheriff’s Department around 10 last night told folks on the 204, the 211, the 209, and 207 to evacuate immediately,” Scholting said.

But fire officials say if you see several columns of smoke go up, it’s all still the same fire.

“It goes to what we call pockets of fuel, like trees, brush, sage grass, something like that…and it will work its way slowly,” Scholting said.

And even with over 500 personnel working the fire, putting boots on the ground is difficult with a blaze like this.

“Because it started in a very remote area that is rugged and steep, its very unsafe to put firefighters in there, in most of the areas of this fire,” Scholting said.

Monday night, the fire is still 7% contained, and Garfield County officials have put out an air quality advisory because of all the smoke.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Market on Main returns to Main Street

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The farmers market might look a little different.

News

Clifton and Palisade Fire Departments discuss in-depth partnership

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
After experiencing an increase in call volumes Clifton and Palisade Fire Departments are looking to join forces.

News

Former Governor Hickenlooper (D) called out by Club 20 for not attending fall debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
One local group is coming together to voice their concerns about former Governor Hickenlooper's lack of attendance in the Western Slope-- specifically for their fall debate.

News

Th CDPHE issues air quality health advisory

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
You are encouraged to stay inside if you have asthma or other health issues.

Latest News

News

I-70 shutdown in Glenwood Canyon due to Grizzly Creek fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
I-70 is shut down in both directions through Glenwood Canyon due to the Grizzly Creek Fire.

News

120 Fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
The 120 Fire started on Monday afternoon and closed I-70.

News

Pine Gulch Wildfire burns over 29,000 acres, forces evacuations

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey, Yzabelah Roberts and Paulina Aguilar
It’s been more than one week since the Pine Gulch Fire sparked. It is now burning 29,425 acres and is 7% contained.

News

Gunshot wound leaves one dead

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar
A man was found dead in a house he doesn’t reside in with a gunshot wound

News

CBI issues alert for missing Fruita woman

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an alert for Judy Shaver, a 76-year-old who has gone missing out of Fruita.

News

Local officials want your input on 29 Road at I-70 interchange project

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
City and County officials have been conducting a study to improve access to I-70 between the Horizon Drive and I-70B interchanges, and they are now looking for the community’s input into the project.