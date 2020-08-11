Advertisement

Th CDPHE issues air quality health advisory

(Pine Gulch Fire Facebook Page)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:13 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Pine Gulch fire is continuing to burn and is seven percent contained.

This fire is different than a lot of other fires because it has been very active at night. Most fires don’t burn as quickly in the middle of the night, but the Pine Gulch fire has not slowed down in the evenings. That is one reason why an evacuation order was made.

Many of streets by the fire are one lane roads which makes it very difficult to leave in a hurry.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment also issued an air quality health advisory for Western Mesa County and Garfield County.

The smoke from this fire is continuing to spread and we have had reports that the smoke has even reached Denver.

People who have asthma or other health issues are encouraged to stay indoors as much as possible.

