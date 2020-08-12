Advertisement

Fire conditions impacting fish habitat on Western Slope waterways

By Calvin Corey
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:59 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The hot and dry weather is fueling the wildfires and it’s also fueling concern for wildlife habitats.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife are monitoring fish behavior in western Colorado rivers and other trout streams. When water gets above 70 degrees fish become stressed. Voluntary fishing closures are in effect from 2:00 p.m. until midnight on the White River in Rio Blanco County and also the Colorado River in Garfield County.

Biologists with CPW are monitoring the area around the Pine Gulch Wildfire and the Grizzly Creek Wildfire. While fire can have positive habitat impacts for big game species like deer and elk, it can create dangerous and deadly conditions for fish.

