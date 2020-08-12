Advertisement

GJT seeing increase in passengers

Grand Junction Regional Airport says they’ve seen a jump in passenger traffic since the pandemic started.
Grand Junction Regional Airport says they’ve seen a jump in passenger traffic since the pandemic started.(Jason Burger)
By (Jason Burger)
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Back in April, the airport said they had seen about a 90% decrease in passenger traffic, but officials say they are now seeing about 700 passengers daily on average.  On peak days it can get as high as 1200. The past few months its mostly been people traveling for leisure, but now there are more business travelers going through the TSA checkpoints.

“The great thing is it’s a slow and steady growth that we’re seeing in our passenger numbers, and that really allows us the opportunity to adapt to the regulations and the social distancing in an effective manner,” said Joe Burtard, with Grand Junction Regional.

Masks are required inside the airport for travelers and staff.

