Independence Pass closed, CDOT cites “heavy traffic” due to I-70 closure

The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed Highway 82 over Independence Pass due to heavy traffic and safety concerns.
By Calvin Corey
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:45 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed Highway 82 over Independence Pass due to heavy traffic and safety concerns.

It will remain closed until further notice.

Due to the I-70 closure between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum caused by the Grizzly Creek Fire, travelers have been using CO. 82, even though it is not an advised detour route. Heavy traffic and narrow road width were creating unsafe travel says CDOT.

Multiple vehicles that were towing trailers became stuck on the pass, which forced closures earlier in the day.

The eastbound closure point is a few miles east of Aspen; westbound is several miles west of Twin Lake at the intersection of U.S. 24.

Please refer to www.cotrip.org for the latest information on road closures and conditions.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

