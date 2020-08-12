Advertisement

US enters deal for 100 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna

Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:05 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As part of an effort to have a COVID-19 vaccine ready by the end of the year, the Trump administration has entered a $1.5 billion deal with the drug company Moderna.

The Department of Health and Human Services is paying Moderna to produce and deliver 100 million doses of its potential vaccine, which the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases helped develop.

President Donald Trump announced the deal during a media briefing Tuesday.

The government investment assures the vaccine would be made available at no cost to Americans; though health care providers could charge fees for administering it. The government can also acquire up to an additional 400 million doses of the vaccine.

The vaccine is still in clinical trials and has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration but is already being manufactured, so if it is approved, it can be rolled out quickly.

In a July interview with CNN, Dr. Paul Bradley, principal investigator at the Meridian Clinical Research site in Savannah, Georgia, said half of the subjects in the clinical trials have the vaccine and the other half a placebo.

“Everyone gets treated as if they’ve got the same thing, and we wait and watch. We’re looking for any side effects, any complaints,” he said.

The Trump administration’s goal is to have a vaccine ready by the end of 2020, as part of “Operation Warp Speed.” However, experts say if testing goes well, a vaccine could be available to the public in early 2021.

The government has reached similar deals with several other pharmaceutical companies producing other vaccine candidates.

U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar says four of the six companies under contract have reported testing results showing they produce more antibodies for the virus than people who have survived COVID-19, without severe side effects.

Azar says the U.S. is combining the powers of its government, economy and biopharmaceutical industry to “deliver as quickly as we can for the benefit of the United States’ citizens, but also for the people of the world, safe and effective vaccines.”

Russia claimed earlier Tuesday it has approved the first COVID-19 vaccine in the world, but there is skepticism about the product that came from a Moscow institute.

The World Health Organization says there are more than two dozen vaccines in human trials across the globe.

Copyright 2020 CNN, POOL, Moderna. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

2 dead, at least 5 others in critical condition after Baltimore home explosion

Updated: moments ago
|
Initial indications are the explosion was caused by a release of natural gas from internal piping to one of the homes affected, according to a source close to the investigation.

National

Trump administration reaches major COVID-19 vaccine deal with Moderna

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
The vaccine is still in clinical trials and has not been approved by the FDA but is already being manufactured, so if it is approved, it can be rolled out quickly.

National

Woman, 73, dies after saving grandson from storms in Indiana

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Officials say the two were inside a mobile home when it flipped upside down due to winds of at least 70 miles per hour.

National

Police video shows officer trying to handcuff young boy at Florida school

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 8-year-old was arrested on a felony battery charge for allegedly punching a teacher in the chest. His family says he has ADHD and a defiance disorder, both of which the school knew about, and it should never have come to this.

Latest News

National

Fla. family plans to sue over 2018 arrest of 8-year-old boy with disabilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The 8-year-old was arrested on a felony battery charge for allegedly punching a teacher in the chest. His family says he has ADHD and a defiance disorder, both of which the school knew about, and it should never have come to this.

National

Woman renews license online, receives ID with picture of empty chair

Updated: 4 hours ago
Officials say an employee accidentally took a picture of the empty chair when the Tennessee woman got her license a few years ago. The photo was used when she renewed it because it was the most recent one on file.

News

Grizzly Creek Fire: Evacs ordered, 0% containment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Jason Burger)
A sense of urgency in Glenwood Springs as volunteers prepare to help those evacuated because of the Grizzly Creek Fire. The fire is now at 3200 acres, and I-70 is still shut down.

National

Tenn. woman stunned to receive ID with picture of empty chair

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Officials say an employee accidentally took a picture of the empty chair when the Tennessee woman got her license a few years ago. The photo was used when she renewed it because it was the most recent one on file.

News

GJT seeing increase in passengers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By (Jason Burger)
Grand Junction Regional Airport says they’ve seen a jump in passenger traffic since the pandemic started.

National Politics

GRAPHIC: More arrests after brawl during pro-police rally in Colorado

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The “Back the Blue” rally drew hundreds of people outside the Fort Collins police department Saturday afternoon.