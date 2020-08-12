Wildfire smoke irritation and covid-19 share similar symptoms

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The state health department is studying a possible correlation between wildfire smoke and covid-19.

Mesa County Public Health tells us it's just too soon to tell for sure.

The CDC says the irritation on the lungs from wildfire smoke can make a person prone to getting a lung infection like SARS, the virus that causes covid-19.

They are most concerned about a specific particle that penetrates deep into the lung.

They say the best thing for now is to stay indoors in a clean air environment, especially for those most at risk.

"People who have preexisting conditions that make them susceptible to covid are likely to also be susceptible to the fine particular solution in wildfire smoke" says Thomas Orr, regional epidemiologist, MCPH.

Garfield and northern Mesa are under wildfire smoke advisories until Wednesday morning.

