Advertisement

Body camera footage shows Calif. officer rescue disabled man from oncoming train

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LODI, Calif. (AP) — A police officer in California pulled a man from a wheelchair that was stuck on railroad tracks seconds before the train came past, in a dramatic rescue caught on the officer’s body camera.

The Lodi Police Department says Officer Erika Urrea was patrolling Wednesday near the tracks when she saw the man and the railroad crossing arms starting to come down.

Unable to move the wheelchair, Urrea is seen dragging the man from it seconds before the train barrels through, striking the wheelchair and the man’s leg.

The 66-year-old man is at a hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

President Trump briefing on COVID-19

Updated: 5 minutes ago
President Trump is scheduled to deliver a briefing on COVID-19

Coronavirus

Biden calls for mask mandate

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
Joe Biden says masks should be mandatory in every state for at least the next three months.

Coronavirus

Georgia governor to drop lawsuit over Atlanta mask mandate

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday said he’s dropping a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta in a dispute over the city’s requirement to wear masks in public and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Politics

Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate over the next three months.

National

CDC issues coronavirus warning

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
The CDC Director has a strong warning for Americans regarding COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officer saves man stuck on railroad track

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Lodi police officer Erica Urrea just happened to see a man in a wheelchair who was stuck on some train tracks. She was able to pull him out of his chair just in the nick of time.

News

“It’s all going to be here when we get back, or it’s all going to be gone,” says one Grizzly Creek evacuee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
“There was a lot of smoke and there hadn’t been smoke on Monday, plumes, but not on Monday, there was a lot of smoke and there was a lot of ash”

News

COVID-19 outbreak reported in Mesa County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A COVID-19 outbreak was reported in Mesa County by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.