COVID-19 outbreak reported in Mesa County

By Calvin Corey
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A COVID-19 outbreak was reported in Mesa County by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The outbreak is reportedly at Rocksol Consulting Group, at 566 West Crete Circle. State health officials say four staff members have tested positive.

Generally, an outbreak is considered two or more confirmed cases that began in a 14 day period.

