Dino Days happening after postponement in June

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Dino Days at the Museum of Western Colorado will happen from now until September 7. The event was supposed to happen in June but the health crisis changed that. The virtual dinosaur days this year will feature take-home activity kits, a scavenger hunt at the museum, and outdoor contests.

Activities will be provided in person at the Museum and on the Museum's website and shared through social media channels.

To learn how to participate, head to their website here https://museumofwesternco.com/virtual-dinosaur-day/

