First human case of West Nile spotted in Delta County

Delta County has confirmed its first human case of West Nile in the county.
Delta County has confirmed its first human case of West Nile in the county.
By Calvin Corey
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:58 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Delta County has confirmed its first human case of West Nile in the county.

The first case is a 67-year-old male who was reported positive on August 11.

Delta County wants its residents to remember that COVID-19 is currently increasing in the community and some symptoms appear similar to West Nile, but that August through September is when most human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Colorado

