Grand River Human Society looking to get a new van
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:33 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand River Humane Society started a GoFundMe in order to raise money for a new van.
They transport the animals to the vet and take them to adoption events in a van, but it is very old and has a lot of miles and dents on it. The Humane Society feels it is essential to get these animals a new and safe vehicle to ride in.
To donate to their cause, head here https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/lifesaving-adoption-van-fund
