Power outages reported in Downtown Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Roughly 1,500 Xcel Energy customers in the downtown area were affected by an outage this morning, and crews are now working to restore power.

The cause of the outage is not known, but we do know that several traffic lights are out. If the lights are out, treat it as a four-way stop.

Meals on Wheels Mesa Country says that the will be unable to serve meals today due to the outages. This will effect all home delivered meals, dining sites, and their Drive-Thru. They expect to be back at it again tomorrow.

