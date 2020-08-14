Advertisement

Chick-Fil-A employees volunteer during restaurant remodel

Since the restaurant has undergone a 9-week remodel, the owners have asked their employees to volunteer.
Since the restaurant has undergone a 9-week remodel, the owners have asked their employees to volunteer.(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:20 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Grand Junction Chick-Fil-A workers may not be working hard in the drive-thru lane right now, but they are volunteering around the community.

Today, the team trimmed bushes, pulled weeds, and organized the landscape at The Willows Assisted Living Facility.

Since the restaurant has undergone a 9-week remodel, the owners have asked their employees to volunteer.

Family Health West hopes this will help the Willows residents’ mental health—they’ve been on lock down since March.

“We’re pretty jazzed about it, it’s pretty fun we’re a company that is very service oriented at the store and this is just an extension of taking our service from the store out in the community so doing what we do every day, but in a different way and that’s very exciting for us and our team members,” says co-owner, Joe Walsh.

All employees will get paid during the remodel and the team will continue to volunteer around the Valley.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How to help the firefighters

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Although the incident response team is not taking donations, you can still donate to the American Red Cross to help.

News

Meals on Wheels faces its highest need in its history

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
They’ve adapted to the additional number of people by adding a frozen meal plan and 40 new volunteers.

News

Grand River Human Society looking to get a new van

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Grand River Humane Society started a GoFundMe in order to raise money for a new van.

News

Fighting Western Slope fires by air

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
The grand junction regional airport has been a hot spot for BLM air tankers to prepare to fight the Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek fires. The fire bombers use the airport to land, reload with fire retardant and aviation fuel.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Dino Days happening after postponement in June

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Dino Days at the Museum of Western Colorado will happen from now until September 7.

News

Stage 2 fire restrictions start tomorrow for Mesa, Garfield, White River Nat’l Forest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Mesa County, Garfield County, and the White River National Forest will enter into Stage 2 Fire Restrictions starting Friday.

News

“It’s all going to be here when we get back, or it’s all going to be gone,” says one Grizzly Creek evacuee

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
“There was a lot of smoke and there hadn’t been smoke on Monday, plumes, but not on Monday, there was a lot of smoke and there was a lot of ash”

News

COVID-19 outbreak reported in Mesa County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A COVID-19 outbreak was reported in Mesa County by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.