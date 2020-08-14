Advertisement

Largest fires on record in Colorado history

The Pine Gulch Fire is currently the fourth largest fire in Colorado history and is likely to move up on that list.
The Pine Gulch Fire is currently the fourth largest fire in Colorado history and is likely to move up on that list.(Amy Largent)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:49 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At 73,381 acres, the Pine Gulch Fire burning just 18 miles north of Grand Junction is currently the fourth-largest wildfire recorded in Colorado history. With no moisture predicted in the forecast, and with temperatures in the 90′s for the foreseeable future, the fire is likely to keep burning at unprecedented rates.

While the fire is still thousands of acres short of the Colorado record, it certainly has the potential to grow to its magnitude in the coming days and weeks.

The largest Colorado wildfires are:

  1. Hayman Fire (137,760 acres) - This fire started on June 8, 2002, just northwest of Colorado Springs in the Pike National Forest. The fire destoryed 133 homes and five firefighters died battling the blaze. The cause of the fire was determined to be arson.
  2. Spring Creek Fire (108,045 acres) - This fire started on June 27, 2018, near Costilla in southern Colorado. The fire was started by a Denmark citizen who built a campfire to cook his food.
  3. High Park Fire (87,284 acres) - This fire was started by lightning on June 9, 2012, in the mountains west of Fort Collins. It destroyed at least 259 homes and is still considered one of the most destructive fires in state history.
  4. Pine Gulch Fire (73,381 acres) - This fire was started by lightning on July 31, 2020, roughly 18 miles north of Grand Junction in the northern Bookcliffs area. The fire is continuing to burn, and will likely jump ahead on this list.
  5. Missionary Ridge Fire (70,485 acres) - This fire was started by lightning on June 9, 2002, near Durango. One firefighter died in the fire, and 46 houses and cabins were destroyed.
  6. West Fork Fire (58,570 acres) - This fire was a part of the West Fire Complex, which includes the Papoose and Windy Pass Fires as well. All three fires were burning closely to one another in the mountains south of Creede, and some combine the three fires into one fire “complex”. Combined, the fires are the second largest in Colorado history. All three fires were started by lightning, and this fire started on June 5, 2013.
  7. 416 Fire (54,129 acres) - This fire was started from embers emitted from a coal-powered train locomotive, and burned about 13 miles north of Durango in the San Juan National Forest in June of 2018.
  8. Papoose Fire (49,628 acres) - This fire was a part of the West Fire Complex, and was started from lightning on June 5, 2013, near Creede.
  9. Bridger Fire (48,800 acres) - This fire was started at the U.S. Army’s Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site in Las Animas County in 2008.
  10. Last Chance Fire (45,000 acres) - This grass fire burned in near Akron in rural Washington County on the Eastern Plains in June of 2012. The cause of the fire was never confirmed but thought to have been from a traveling vehicle on Colorado 71.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pine Gulch moves up to 4th largest wildfire in Colorado history

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Pine Gulch Fire is continuing to grow in size and is now the 4th largest fire in Colorado history.

News

Emergency declared for Grizzly Creek Fire, more residents forced to evacuate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The fire has grown to 13,441 acres, with 1% containment

News

Grizzly Creek #1

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Grizzly Creek Fire

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Stage 2 fire restrictions in effect for Mesa, Garfield, White River Nat’l Forest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Amidst some of the driest conditions on record for the Western Slope, Mesa County, Garfield County, and the entire White River National Forest entered into Stage 2 Fire Restrictions.

News

The humane society is raising money for a new van

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The humane society is trying to get a new van.

News

Chick-Fil-A employees volunteer during restaurant remodel

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Since the restaurant has undergone a 9-week remodel, the owners have asked their employees to volunteer.

News

How to help the firefighters

Updated: 18 hours ago
Although the incident response team is not taking donations, you can still donate to the American Red Cross to help.

News

Meals on Wheels faces its highest need in its history

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
They’ve adapted to the additional number of people by adding a frozen meal plan and 40 new volunteers.

News

Grand River Human Society looking to get a new van

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Grand River Humane Society started a GoFundMe in order to raise money for a new van.