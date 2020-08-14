Advertisement

Meals on Wheels faces its highest need in its history

By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:16 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

A power outage this morning left one non-profit without deliverable food.

Meals on wheels was out about 500 meals after the incident, but that's just one kink they've had since the pandemic began, "so since coronavirus has started we've seen an increase of 40 percent, we're averaging around 16,000 meals a month, where before we were doing about 12,000 meals a month," says Amanda DeBok, program manager.

They’ve adapted to the additional number of people by adding a frozen meal plan and 40 new volunteers.

The organization says it's the largest number of people they've ever served.

It’s not just the food service industry they’re in though, “the majority of our clients are homebound seniors and the only people that they have to talk to are our volunteers and right now, the volunteers aren’t able to open the doors and talk to them,” says DeBok.

Meals on Wheels is a donation-based service.

