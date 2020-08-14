Advertisement

Oldest-living American to celebrate birthday on Saturday

Hester Ford celebrated what is believed to be her 115th birthday in 2019.
Hester Ford celebrated what is believed to be her 115th birthday in 2019.(WBTV)
By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:42 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Gray News) - The oldest-living American is getting ready to celebrate what may be her 116th birthday.

WBTV reports Hester McCardell Ford of Charlotte, North Carolina, was born on Aug. 15 either in 1904 or 1905. They’re not really sure. Birth records weren’t officially recorded then, so no one is sure which year she was born.

Ford has lived in Charlotte since 1953, and she has seen many changes in the city. She was born in Lancaster County, South Carolina, and was the youngest daughter of a farmer.

She is the mother of 12 children, and she has more than 120 great-great-grandchildren.

Here is video of Ford celebrating what may have been her 115th birthday last year.

The Charlotte Observer reports Ford’s family is hosting a drive-by celebration to mark the special occasion on Saturday.

Ford has credited her longevity to her Christian faith.

Guinness World Records lists Kane Tanaka of Japan as the oldest living person. She is 117 years old.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Emergency declared for Grizzly Creek Fire, more residents forced to evacuate

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The fire has grown to 13,441 acres, with 0% containment

National Politics

Watchdog: Homeland Security officials were wrongly appointed

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The top two officials in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were improperly appointed to the posts under federal law by the Trump administration, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog said Friday.

Coronavirus

LIVE: Trump gives briefing from White House

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
On average, the United States is still seeing about 1,000 deaths a day from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The country has had more than 5 million confirmed cases and more than 167,000 deaths over the course of the pandemic.

National

Canada U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.

Latest News

News

Stage 2 fire restrictions in effect for Mesa, Garfield, White River Nat’l Forest

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Amidst some of the driest conditions on record for the Western Slope, Mesa County, Garfield County, and the entire White River National Forest entered into Stage 2 Fire Restrictions.

Coronavirus

Health expert: COVID-19 test positivity rate is key

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
A higher state COVID-19 positivity rate means more testing is needed and that the state is losing control over the outbreak, Dr. Richard Besser said.

National Politics

Lawmakers: Postal changes delay mail-order medicine for vets

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Policy changes to slow delivery at the U.S. Postal Service are taking a toll on military veterans, who are reporting much longer wait times to receive mail-order prescription drugs, according to Democratic senators.

News

Pine Gulch moves up to 4th largest wildfire in Colorado history

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Pine Gulch Fire is continuing to grow in size and is now the 4th largest fire in Colorado history.

National Politics

LIVE: Trump holds briefing at White House

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|

National Politics

Democrats tested in first party convention of pandemic era

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is poised to unveil his vision for the modern Democratic Party in the first presidential nominating convention of the coronavirus era, an all-virtual affair that will test the former vice president’s ability to overcome unprecedented logistical challenges in an urgent mission to energize a winning coalition.