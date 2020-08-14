The humane society is raising money for a new van

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Rivers Humane Society started a gofundme in order to raise money for a new van.

They transport the animals to the vet and take them to adoption events in this van, but it is very old and has a lot of miles and dents on it.

The humane society feels it is essential to get these animals a new and safe vehicle to ride in.

You can find the gofundme on the humane societies website.

