Two additional wildfires start in Colorado

This is a picture of the Cameron Peak Fire, burning west of Fort Collins.
This is a picture of the Cameron Peak Fire, burning west of Fort Collins.(Canyon Lakes Ranger RD)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Firefighters have now responded to two additional wildfires in Colorado, one west of Fort Collins and the other near Hot Sulpher Springs.

The Cameron Peak Fire west of Fort Collins is burning over 2,100 acres and started on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters are being assisted by several helicopters and a Type 2 team arrived on Friday afternoon.

Another fire sparked on Friday just south of Williams Fork Reservoir near Hot Sulphur Springs. Multiple aircraft are now working the fire. There is no acreage amount available at this time.

We will continue to stay on top of both of these fires.

