Advertisement

Forecasters look to learn from deadly Midwest wind storm

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:46 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The unusual wind storm that damaged farms, homes and cities across the Midwest this past week could offer lessons for forecasters and the public on how to better prepare for something that packed the power of a category 3 hurricane but lacked the days of warning a typical hurricane offers.

The land hurricane, known as a derecho, caught farmers in fields, bicyclists on trails and travelers on highways — unaware that a series of thunderstorms that had formed the night before in South Dakota had picked up strength as it moved across Nebraska.

At least three people in Iowa and one in Indiana were killed, including a bicyclist on a trail and a woman sitting on her front porch — both struck by trees.

Forecasters had predicted thunderstorms and in some communities tornado sirens sounded 20 to 30 minutes before the winds began. But for many people, there was no sense that the day would be different from any other muggy Monday in August.

Farmer Dave Struthers was driving to his parents' farm a few miles away when waves of blinding rain and a wall of wind nearly pushed his pickup off the road.

“I sure didn’t hear anything about it,” he said. “It blew strong for 10 or more minutes. Just solid. It just kept going.”

His corn crop was damaged, and he lost two 8,000-bushel corn storage bins and seven hog buildings. His 800 animals are now staying at his sister’s farm.

Eric Fish, 33, was napping at his Cedar Rapids home when the wind began to blow. He said he didn’t hear any sirens and didn’t have time to get to the basement. He took cover in a closet. “I felt like I was going to die alone,” he said.

Fish hopes forecasters and local officials can find a better way to warn people about such major storms.

Scientists say it's difficult to give advance warning about a derecho because, unlike a more distant hurricane forming over the ocean, its formation is not readily apparent.

Even had forecasters provided warnings, it’s not clear it would have made a difference. Thunderstorms and tornadoes are common in the Midwest, and many residents are desensitized to severe weather warnings.

“Severe thunderstorms in general need to be taken seriously,” Patrick Marsh, chief of science support at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said. “Severe thunderstorms can be just as dangerous to a person as a derecho can be to a series of communities, but we don’t think about severe thunderstorms in that regard.”

The National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are working on tools that would assist forecasters in making predictions that consider a range of possibilities. In the future, a forecast for the next day might say that a thunderstorm is a likely scenario, with a chance for a derecho given the right conditions, Marsh said.

Scientists now believe Monday's derecho traveled 1,000 miles (1,610 kilometers) from South Dakota to northwest Ohio. It appears the storm began picking up strength in Nebraska, gaining power as it moved across Iowa before weakening as it approached Ohio.

Marsh was working the forecast shift at at the Storm Prediction Center Sunday night and acknowledges that all the weather prediction models suggested the storms would move east with no immediate sign they would be as intense as a derecho.

“Obviously the fact that it happened, it should have been in the realm of possibility and we need to continue to work to evolve our tools to be able to identify the entire range of possibilities,” Marsh said.

More typical thunderstorm development clusters work like a group of people in a rowboat rowing erratically and the boat just spins around. There is some propulsion in one direction, but it doesn’t really go anywhere, Marsh said.

“What happened on Monday was everything was working in concert with one another and you got this feedback mechanism where it allowed the air to accelerate, surge out, strengthen and push across Iowa recording the winds that you saw,” he said.

A wind gust of 112 mph (180 kph) was recorded north of Des Moines, placing the storm at the strength of a category 3 hurricane. The extensive damage to power lines, buildings and crops was because the winds were prolonged.

“When you’re in a derecho you can have these winds lasting for much longer than you would see in a tornado, so the damage that can be caused by 100 mph blowing on you for 10 minutes is going to be different than 100 mph blowing on you for two minutes like with a tornado,” Marsh said.

Jerry Frajman, 66, said more notice might have allowed people to board up homes and businesses and stock up on food. He was on a city bus in Cedar Rapids when storm sirens started blaring. Frajman said he has been living only on snack food for days.

“It’s been a hectic week for everybody,” he said.

___

Associated Press reporter Ryan J. Foley contributed to this story from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Georgia park with Confederate sculpture shuts gates to rally

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Last year, the park also closed down rather than allow a rally organized by white supremacists to go forward.

News

Grizzly Creek Fire keeps I-70 closed

Updated: moments ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The fire has grown to 13,441 acres, with 1% containment

News

Largest fires on record in Colorado history

Updated: moments ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Pine Gulch Fire is moving on up the list of Colorado's largest fires, and currently is the 4th largest in the state's history.

News

Pine Gulch moves up to 4th largest wildfire in Colorado history

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Pine Gulch Fire is continuing to grow in size and is now the 4th largest fire in Colorado history.

National

Iran threatens ‘dangerous future’ for UAE after Israel deal

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The UAE is the first Gulf Arab state and only the third Arab nation to establish open and normalized relations with Israel, Iran’s regional archenemy.

Latest News

National

New push on training officers how to stop abuse in own ranks

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Floyd’s death spurred nationwide protests and prompted many places to consider policing changes.

National

Pompeo inks deal for US troop move from Germany to Poland

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The deal would also further other aspects of U.S.-Polish cooperation, he added, citing primarily investment and trade ties.

National

Former Illinois Gov. James Thompson, ‘Big Jim,’ dies at 84

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Tribune, citing a police report, reported Thompson had been recovering there for several weeks after suffering heart problems.

National

Pompeo signs defense agreement with Poland

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signed a defense cooperation agreement in Poland.

National

Tropical Storm Josephine closer to land, Kyle moving away

Updated: 8 hours ago
Josephine continued to just barely hold on to its tropical storm status Friday as Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New England, packing winds near gale force but with no major population centers in its projected path.