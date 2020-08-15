Grizzly Creek Fire Doubles in Size

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grizzly Creek Fire doubled in size overnight. It has now burned 14,663 acres and is 1% contained.

This fire has created a heavy amount of smoke into the town of Glenwood Springs and beyond.

Mary Cernicek, the Public Information Officer for the Grizzly Creek fire said, “it is definitely a smoky day and we do not see any relief for that in the foreseeable future.”

They have evacuated homes in the No Name and Cottonwood Pass area. I-70 is currently closed because of rocks that have fallen. Fire crews have also turned a section of it into a mobile retardant base for the aircraft to refuel.

At this point no structures have burned and there are no reported injuries.

