School District 51 teachers walk out of board meeting

A special School District 51 board meeting held today at noon to discussed final details before the school year starts.

During the meeting, a group of about 40 teachers walked out in anger due to the inability to fully attend the meeting during their lunch breaks.

“So it’s pretty apparent by holding the board meeting during the school day that teacher voices weren’t valued in the board meeting and so it’s kind of been emblematic of this entire process,” says GJHS teacher, Coady Schawcroft.

The district says they have enough PPE for all students and staff, including masks.

Students will not be allowed to help clean due to liability issues with the cleaning supply chemicals.

They are still in the process of hiring additional nursing assistance.

There are currently around 2,400 students registered for online schooling and about 60 teachers with a start date on August 24th.

