Grizzly Creek Fire Impacts Businesses

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grizzly Creek Fire is continuing to burn. It has now grown to over 25,000 acres and is still 0% contained.

This fire is impacting businesses in the area because it is such a big tourist town.

Aaron Badolato, the owner of Sweet Coloradough said that 80% of his customers are from the Denver area, and they are not able to get here easily because of the roads being closed.

Mary Cernicek, the Public Information Officer for the Grizzly Creek Fire wanted to remind the public that Glenwood Springs is still open and there are businesses that are willing and wanting to serve customers.

It is essential for some businesses to have customers in order to be able to afford rent.

It is important to remember that it is smoky outside and you should try to limit your time outdoors if you decide to visit Glenwood Springs.

