D51 teachers walk out, angry at how district is handling COVID situation

Around 40 teachers walked out of a District 51 meeting on Friday, angry at how the district is handling the pandemic.(MCVSD website)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:21 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At a special District 51 meeting held on Friday, a group of about 40 teachers walked out of the meeting, angry at how the district is handling the situation.

On Saturday, officials with the Mesa Valley Education Association said that some teachers are angry at the lack of equipment and supplies to help keep everyone safe. They say the procedures on how to use the school equipment is inadequate, and that a clear protocol on what happens when someone is exposed to COVID is unclear.

“My goal is that every teacher feels that they are as safe as can be, obviously we live in a world without a lot of guarantees right now, but we want to be as safe as we can be,” says Rick Peterson, President of Mesa Valley Education.

