Police track down man who fled accident

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Earlier Monday morning, a man was tracked down by police after fleeing the scene from a car crash.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, at 23rd Street and North Avenue. The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a motorcycle versus car crash.

The motorcyclist was hurt and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene, however, his license plate was left at the scene, which led police to be able to track him down.

His identity and charges stemming from this incident have not been released.

