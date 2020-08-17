Wildfires burning a combined 130,000 acres in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Four active wildfires are burning over 130,000 acres of land across Colorado, all of which are less than ten percent contained.

PINE GULCH FIRE

The largest of the four is burning north of Grand Junction, and as of Monday morning has burned 85,407 acres. The fire started from lightning on July 31, and over 800 fire personnel are assigned to the fire. The fire is the fourth-largest in state history and still remains at 7% containment. The southwest portion of the fire has been extremely active, burning critically dry fuel on cliff faces and down into drainages, making on the ground efforts difficult. Multiple air tankers have been working the fire throughout the day on Monday to help suppress the blaze.

GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE

Burning near Glenwood Springs is the highest priority fire in Colorado, the Grizzly Creek Fire. The fire has shut down I-70 between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum since it sparked on August 10. The fire has burned 25,007 acres and is 1% contained. Several residents have had to evacuate their homes due to the proximity to the flames, and several more are on pre-evacuation orders. Drought conditions coupled with low humidity and gusty winds have fueled this fire to double in size over the weekend, and conditions remain ripe for growth on Monday and for the days ahead. There is no estimated time for I-70 to reopen.

WILLIAMS FORK FIRE

Sparking on Friday, the Williams Fork Fire has already grown to 3,345 acres and is 0% contained. The fire is burning 15 miles southwest of Fraser and has consistently been displaying extreme fire behavior, burning through intensive beetle kill in a relatively remote area. Numerous campgrounds and homes have been evacuated in the area, and fire officials believe the blaze was human-caused.

CAMERON PEAK FIRE

Lastly is the Cameron Peak Fire, burning roughly 60 miles west of Fort Collins and 15 miles southwest of Redfeather Lakes. It started on August 13 and has quickly grown to 13,305 acres. Critically dry fuels paired with hot, dry, and windy weather have been driving rapid fire growth.

Smoke from all of these fires has made for hazy conditions all across the state.

Satellite images this morning show all the smoke from Colorado's fires. Note the thickness in Colorado, Cache La Poudre, & Laramie River valleys where stronger inversions formed last night, essentially trapping the smoke #COwx #CameronPeakFire #WilliamsForkFire #GrizzlyCreekFire pic.twitter.com/2T1gUM3pPw — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.