Advertisement

Wildfires burning a combined 130,000 acres in Colorado

Photo of the Pine Gulch Fire burning near Grand Junction.
Photo of the Pine Gulch Fire burning near Grand Junction.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:31 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Four active wildfires are burning over 130,000 acres of land across Colorado, all of which are less than ten percent contained.

PINE GULCH FIRE

The largest of the four is burning north of Grand Junction, and as of Monday morning has burned 85,407 acres. The fire started from lightning on July 31, and over 800 fire personnel are assigned to the fire. The fire is the fourth-largest in state history and still remains at 7% containment. The southwest portion of the fire has been extremely active, burning critically dry fuel on cliff faces and down into drainages, making on the ground efforts difficult. Multiple air tankers have been working the fire throughout the day on Monday to help suppress the blaze.

GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE

Burning near Glenwood Springs is the highest priority fire in Colorado, the Grizzly Creek Fire. The fire has shut down I-70 between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum since it sparked on August 10. The fire has burned 25,007 acres and is 1% contained. Several residents have had to evacuate their homes due to the proximity to the flames, and several more are on pre-evacuation orders. Drought conditions coupled with low humidity and gusty winds have fueled this fire to double in size over the weekend, and conditions remain ripe for growth on Monday and for the days ahead. There is no estimated time for I-70 to reopen.

WILLIAMS FORK FIRE

Sparking on Friday, the Williams Fork Fire has already grown to 3,345 acres and is 0% contained. The fire is burning 15 miles southwest of Fraser and has consistently been displaying extreme fire behavior, burning through intensive beetle kill in a relatively remote area. Numerous campgrounds and homes have been evacuated in the area, and fire officials believe the blaze was human-caused.

CAMERON PEAK FIRE

Lastly is the Cameron Peak Fire, burning roughly 60 miles west of Fort Collins and 15 miles southwest of Redfeather Lakes. It started on August 13 and has quickly grown to 13,305 acres. Critically dry fuels paired with hot, dry, and windy weather have been driving rapid fire growth.

Smoke from all of these fires has made for hazy conditions all across the state.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police track down man who fled accident

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Earlier Monday morning, a man was tracked down by police after fleeing the scene from a car crash.

News

D51 teachers walk out, angry at how district is handling COVID situation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Around 40 teachers walked out of a District 51 meeting on Friday, angry at how the district is handling the pandemic.

News

One man sustains serious injuries after shooting at the Riverview Trailer Park

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jason Burger
Grand Junction Police say one male victim was shot and suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

News

William Perry Pendley to be withdrawn from BLM head, says senior official

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A senior administration official says President Donald Trump intends to withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley to head the Bureau of Land Management.

Latest News

News

Pine Gulch Fire grows to almost 90,000 acres

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Pine Gulch Fire is continuing to grow in size and is now the 4th largest fire in Colorado history.

News

Grizzly Creek Fire remains at 0% contained, burning over 25,000 acres

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The fire has grown to 25,690 acres, with 0% containment

News

American Red Cross Opens Evacuation Center as New Fire Threatens Rifle Community

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Natalie Cruz
Rifle residents forced to evacuate their homes last night as another brush fire broke out near the Rifle fish hatchery on highway 325.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Grizzly Creek Fire Impacts Businesses

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Aaron from Sweet Coloradough said that the fire is impacting his business.