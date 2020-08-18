Advertisement

Firefighters encounter bears while fighting the Grizzly Creek Fire

(Grizzly Creek Fire)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grizzly Creek Fire has burned 25,007 acres and it is currently 0% contained.

The firefighters have come in contact with many different types of wildlife such as elk, sheep, and even bears.

They have had to change the way that they store food because of the bears. They now lock their food in trucks so that the bears cannot get it.

The public can help in this problem by making sure to keep everything clean and not leave out anything that could attract bears.

The bears have not been aggressive towards the firefighters, but they are being closely watched because the firefighters safety is the top priority.

