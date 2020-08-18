Gov. Polis issues executive order banning open fires for next month

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Governor Polis has announced a statewide executive order banning open fires for the next 30-days due to fire concerns.

This comes as four larges wildfires are actively burning in the state. Combined, the four fires have burned over 130,000 acres across the state. Three of the four fires were likely human-caused according to the Governor.

This ban includes campfires, fireworks, and other open sources of ignition. This does not include gas grills, camp stoves, and approved covered fire pits.

The only counties on the Western Slope that didn’t already have these restrictions were Delta, Chaffee, and Ouray Counties.

