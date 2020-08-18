Advertisement

School District 51’s first day back to in-person learning

It's a first day of school like they've never seen before as kids of all ages were required to wear a face mask and social distance in School District 51 schools.
It's a first day of school like they've never seen before as kids of all ages were required to wear a face mask and social distance in School District 51 schools.(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

It’s a first day of school like they’ve never seen before as kids of all ages were required to wear a face mask and social distance in School District 51 schools.

School district 51 says about 90% of their student population have opted-in for in-person learning this year.

In a board meeting on Friday, the district said they have enough personal protective equipment for all staff and students in their schools.

Students in middle and high school will be required to wear a mask throughout the day, while elementary students will only be required when entering and exiting the building.

Each student is required to fill out a health check-in form every day.

“My boys felt super comfortable coming back, they are excited to get back into classrooms and be with teachers,” says parent Amy Miller.

Students will remain in cohorts to limit contact and more specifically, the number of people that would need to quarantine in the event of a positive COVID-19 case.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

School District 51 monitoring air quality for students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
"Probably one of our big concerns right now is the smoke in that's in the air, but we're monitoring that with the air index and we're trying to make sure that we keep our kids indoors, if that index shows that it's dangerous outside,” says Principal Corey Hafey.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Wildfires burning a combined 130,000 acres in Colorado

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Four wildfires across the state have burned over 130,000 acres.

News

Police track down man who fled accident

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Earlier Monday morning, a man was tracked down by police after fleeing the scene from a car crash.

Latest News

News

D51 teachers walk out, angry at how district is handling COVID situation

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Around 40 teachers walked out of a District 51 meeting on Friday, angry at how the district is handling the pandemic.

News

One man sustains serious injuries after shooting at the Riverview Trailer Park

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jason Burger
Grand Junction Police say one male victim was shot and suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

News

William Perry Pendley to be withdrawn from BLM head, says senior official

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A senior administration official says President Donald Trump intends to withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley to head the Bureau of Land Management.

News

Pine Gulch Fire grows to almost 90,000 acres

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Pine Gulch Fire is continuing to grow in size and is now the 4th largest fire in Colorado history.

News

Grizzly Creek Fire remains at 0% contained, burning over 25,000 acres

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The fire has grown to 25,690 acres, with 0% containment

News

American Red Cross Opens Evacuation Center as New Fire Threatens Rifle Community

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Natalie Cruz
Rifle residents forced to evacuate their homes last night as another brush fire broke out near the Rifle fish hatchery on highway 325.