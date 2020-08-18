School District 51’s first day back to in-person learning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

It’s a first day of school like they’ve never seen before as kids of all ages were required to wear a face mask and social distance in School District 51 schools.

School district 51 says about 90% of their student population have opted-in for in-person learning this year.

In a board meeting on Friday, the district said they have enough personal protective equipment for all staff and students in their schools.

Students in middle and high school will be required to wear a mask throughout the day, while elementary students will only be required when entering and exiting the building.

Each student is required to fill out a health check-in form every day.

“My boys felt super comfortable coming back, they are excited to get back into classrooms and be with teachers,” says parent Amy Miller.

Students will remain in cohorts to limit contact and more specifically, the number of people that would need to quarantine in the event of a positive COVID-19 case.

