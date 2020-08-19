Advertisement

Community Resource Network : Community exchange program

Community Resource Network has launched, making it easier on health providers to provide services.
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The quality health network has launched a new platform called ‘The Community Resource Network’ or (CRN) offering services for health, medical and behavioral providers.

CRN platform connects service providers and expedites help so struggling individuals and families have access to the full range on services and support they need.

The platform will replace the need to call, email and fax information, taking the burden off the clients and service providers.

Beta testing was also conducted and five agencies participated, Hilltop, Grand Junction housing authority, St.Mary’s , Center for Independence, and The human department of human services.

CRN is Colorado-based and we’re told many Mesa County agencies are participating , and more Western Colorado organizations from other counties are being added each week.

