GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highway 139 is closed over Douglas Pass due to the Pine Gulch Fire. The closures are between Mile Point 6 to 38.5 (one mile north of Douglas Pass).

Highway 139 over Douglas Pass is closing down as fire moves west #PineGulchFire — Calvin Corey (@ccoreynews) August 19, 2020

There is no estimated time for reopening.

