Local fire agencies participate in emergency response test at Grand Junction Regional Airport

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Law enforcement and Grand Junction fire agencies were tested in a drill at the Grand Junction Regional Airport.

The full-scale exercise that normally has real people as victims and tests local hospitals had to make some changes with COVID-19 restrictions.

The drill instead used dummies and a make-shift hospital in an attempt to scale down numbers at the scene.

The simulation was represented as a plane that veered off into a sitting plane, resulting in a mass-casualty event.

The Federal Aviation Administration and Aspen-Pitkin County Airport agents were among the agencies who graded the simulation.

“We have a lot of you know, commercial and general aviation coming out of Grand Junction Regional Airport, and so it’s important for us to--to be able to respond to emergencies in a timely and effective fashion. You know, the—a lot of folks don’t realize that the airport has its own fire department,” says Joseph Burtard, director of external affairs, GJ Regional Airport.

The exercise is required by the F.A.A. approximately every 3 years.

