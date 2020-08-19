Advertisement

Local fire agencies participate in emergency response test at Grand Junction Regional Airport

The full-scale exercise that normally has real people as victims and tests local hospitals had to make some changes with COVID-19 restrictions.
The full-scale exercise that normally has real people as victims and tests local hospitals had to make some changes with COVID-19 restrictions.(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:52 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Law enforcement and Grand Junction fire agencies were tested in a drill at the Grand Junction Regional Airport.

The full-scale exercise that normally has real people as victims and tests local hospitals had to make some changes with COVID-19 restrictions.

The drill instead used dummies and a make-shift hospital in an attempt to scale down numbers at the scene.

The simulation was represented as a plane that veered off into a sitting plane, resulting in a mass-casualty event.

The Federal Aviation Administration and Aspen-Pitkin County Airport agents were among the agencies who graded the simulation.

“We have a lot of you know, commercial and general aviation coming out of Grand Junction Regional Airport, and so it’s important for us to--to be able to respond to emergencies in a timely and effective fashion. You know, the—a lot of folks don’t realize that the airport has its own fire department,” says Joseph Burtard, director of external affairs, GJ Regional Airport.

The exercise is required by the F.A.A. approximately every 3 years.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community resource network interview

Updated: moments ago

News

Pedestrian hit near Rickrock Drive Tuesday night

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A juvenile girl was hit by a truck Tuesday night near Rimrock Drive off of Highway 6 and 50.

News

Community Resource Network : Community exchange program

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Community Resource Network platform conducts beta testing.

News

Pine Gulch Fire now the third-largest in state history

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Pine Gulch Fire is now the third-largest in state history and is continuing to grow in size. The fire was last mapped at 87,778 acres.

Latest News

News

Pine Gulch Fire is now about 10 miles from Fruita and Loma

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Embers sparked an additional spot fire of about 100-acres in the area that is still burning.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Gov. Polis issues executive order banning open fires for next month

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Governor Polis has announced a statewide executive order banning open fires for the next 30-days due to fire concerns.

News

Crews expect some containment by Tuesday evening, Grizzly Creek Fire burning 27,000 acres

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The fire has grown to 27,000 acres, with 0% containment

News

Error in SNAP benefit notice causes concern for thousands of Coloradans

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Thousands of Coloradans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) received a scare earlier this month after they received a notice that they received zero benefits for the month of August.