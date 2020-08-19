New fire forcing evacuations near Carbondale, south of Grizzly Creek Fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new fire that was reported on Wednesday afternoon is forcing evacuations.

The Fisher Creek Fire is 200 acres and is growing rapidly according to the local fire department. Multiple aircraft and tankers have been ordered to fight it. High Aspen residences, Coulter Creek Ranch, and Homestead Estates are being evacuated. These homes were also in the vicinity of the Grizzly Creek Fire.

The evacuation center is at Roaring Fork High School.

