Pedestrian hit near Rickrock Drive Tuesday night

By Calvin Corey
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:10 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A juvenile girl was hit by a truck Tuesday night near Rimrock Drive off of Highway 6 and 50.

Her condition is unknown at this time but was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The Grand Junction Police Department responded to the incident at around 6:50.

Information is limited at this time.

We will continue to update this article.

