Advertisement

‘Tiger King’ zoo closes to public after USDA suspends its license

A post on the Facebook page of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park claimed animal rights activists pressured the USDA to unfairly shut down the park.
A post on the Facebook page of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park claimed animal rights activists pressured the USDA to unfairly shut down the park.(Source: @WynnewoodZoo/Facebook/CNN)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Oklahoma zoo from the “Tiger King” documentary series announced it’s closing to the public after its federal animal exhibition license was suspended.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it suspended the license for Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park and its owner Jeffrey Lowe on Monday.

A USDA inspection found multiple animal welfare violations, including several repeat violations.

Lowe and the previous owner, Joseph Maldonado-Passage – also known as “Joe Exotic” – were among the characters in the Netflix hit “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

A post on the park’s Facebook page said: “Our new park will, at least for the foreseeable future, be a private film set for Tiger King related television content for cable and streaming services.”

The post also said animal rights activists pressured the USDA to unfairly shut down the park.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community resource network interview

Updated: moments ago

National

Lawmakers talk about the role celebrities like Chris Evans play in politics

Updated: 12 minutes ago

National

Lawmakers discuss working across the aisle for Chris Evans' website

Updated: 16 minutes ago

News

Pedestrian hit near Rickrock Drive Tuesday night

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A juvenile girl was hit by a truck Tuesday night near Rimrock Drive off of Highway 6 and 50.

National

Raw: Evacuations as Vacaville, Cal., area ablaze

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
People are fleeing as blaze approaches Vacaville area, authorities say.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Now playing at the mall parking lot: movies, drag shows

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It's a way to reintroduce people to the mall and eventually get them inside to shop, says retail consultant Kate Newlin. But that's still a hard sell for anxious shoppers, especially with coronavirus cases spiking around the country.

National

‘Captain America’ star gets political: Why lawmakers are teaming up for Chris Evans’ new project

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

Community Resource Network : Community exchange program

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Community Resource Network platform conducts beta testing.

National

How to renegotiate your bills to save money

Updated: 36 minutes ago
It’s a good idea to call up your service providers and subscription services annually to negotiate a better rate, ask about new promotions or cancel unnecessary bills.

News

Local fire agencies participate in emergency response test at Grand Junction Regional Airport

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The full-scale exercise that normally has real people as victims and tests local hospitals had to make some changes with COVID-19 restrictions.

National

San Francisco blanketed in smoke as California fires rage

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate in regions surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday as nearly 40 wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week.