New images show Hanging Lake escapes fire path

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Wednesday evening the White River National Forest Service was able to fly over Hanging Lake and snapped a few photos of the site. Amazingly, the site looks to have been spared by the flames.

Above the cliff face, you can see multiple torched trees, and the Forest Service says that some of the lower trail had burned, but to what extent is unknown.

Thus far, the Grizzly Creek Fire burning near Glenwood Springs has charred over 29,000 acres and remains 4% contained.

