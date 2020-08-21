Advertisement

8-year-old fundraises for multicultural crayons for kids in the Grand Valley

By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:15 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

An 8-year-old boy is raising money to bring multicultural crayons to kids across the valley.

After observing comments about race and not finding a crayon that matched his skin tone, Andrew Thomas wanted to ensure every kid could color themselves exactly as they are.

He partnered with the Locker Room store in Fruita to sell t-shirts and stickers with the logo ‘love one another.’

The goal is to raise around $25,000 to donate Crayola’s multicultural crayons to elementary schools across the valley.

His family hopes this is a positive approach to the topic of race.

“Well people aren’t getting a long by the color of their skin and I’m making… I’m getting these crayons for them so they can color their skin how they want to,” says Thomas.

Andrew’s motto is, ‘every color belongs in the crayon box.’

You can check out their Facebook page, visit the Locker Room in Fruita, or donate to the Community Hospital Foundation.

