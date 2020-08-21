How to properly get rid of ash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Pine Gulch fire has brought large amount of smoke and ash into Mesa County.

Many people have been asking how to properly get rid of it.

The proper way to get rid of ash is to lightly dampen it, wipe it up, throw it in a trash bag, and throw the trash bag away.

Many people have been using leaf blowers or sweeping it into storm drains. Both of these options are very bad for our health. If you use a leaf blower it is just spreading the ash in the air. If you put it down the storm drain, it could get in our water.

Ultimately, try to discard of it in a way that spreads the least amount of ash in the air.

