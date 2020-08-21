I-70 reopens, Grizzly Creek Fire now 33% contained

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO)- Good news arrived Monday morning as CDOT announced a limited reopening of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon. I-70 between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum has been shut down since the Grizzly Creek Fire sparked on August 10, causing issues for thousands of motorists across the state.

CDOT tells motorists to prepare for reduced speeds and that the interstate could close if rain or other weather occurs. Additionally, CDOT says that motorists should plan for not being able to stop at rest areas in the canyon due to rockfall and other hazards.

The Grizzly Creek Fire is now estimated at 30,719 acres with 33% containment. A Type I Team from Alaska is arriving on Monday to take command of the fire.

The Great Basin Incident Management team says crews contained the fire to the northwest at the I-70 corridor and No Name drainage. Containment was also achieved from Coffee Pot Road to I-70.

Containment continues to look good on the west and east ends of the fire. (Grizzly Creek Fire)

On the east side of the fire, more burnout operations are planned to remove fuel between the main fire and containment lines and to secure the line from I-70 to the top of Spruce Ridge.

804 fire personnel are now assigned to the fire, including 40 engines and 7 helicopters.

Hanging Lake also seems to have escaped damage thus far, even though the fire stretched over to the area.

Other closures have been made due to safety concerns:

Forest Service Road 400

Eagle Thomasville Road

Cottonwood Pass Road

Coffee Pot Road

Transfer Trail

Clintetop Mesa roads

Many surrounding White River National Forest and BLM roads

You can find up to date evacuation orders on the Garfield County website: https://www.garfield-county.com/ and the Eagle County website: http://www.ecemergency.org/

The official cause of the fire has not been determined, but the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office says it could have been from a blowout tire, or from chains dragging on the interstate.

We will continue to update this article.

