Local high school cancels practices because of air quality

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Central High School canceled practices because they believed it was not safe to have the students be outside with all of the smoke in the air from the Pine Gulch Fire.

The marching band has been practicing outside because of COVID-19 restrictions, but yesterday they had to cancel practice because the air quality was very bad.

Hans Nell, the band director, said that on days where the smoke has not been bad some students were still having problems breathing in too much smoke, and they had to make adjustments.

The tennis team also had to move their practice indoors.

Katie Aust, the head tennis coach said, “The season was already cut short by 25%” and the boys just want to play.

That being said, they had to make the hard decision to do an indoor conditioning practice because they believed that was the safest decision for the students. Their health is the top priority.

They are making the decision on if it is safe to practice daily. They check the Mesa County Public Health website to see the air quality conditions in order to make an educated decision on what is best for the students.

The tennis team is hoping the air quality will be good enough that they can play in a tournament this weekend.

