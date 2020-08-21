Two students test positive, Colorado school temporarily shuts down

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) - Two students at a Colorado high school have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a two-week shutdown of the school days after the start of the academic year. The Greeley Tribune reports that the Weld Re-8 School District announced the first confirmed case on its Facebook page and sent an email to parents announcing the second case. Fort Lupton High School officials say the students were in separate groups on campus with more than 500 students combined, requiring a complete school shutdown. The high school has moved to remote learning and is scheduled to be closed through at least Sept. 7. All other district schools will remain open for in-person classes.

