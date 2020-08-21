Advertisement

Wildfires burn over a combined 180,000 acres in Colorado

Photo of the Pine Gulch Fire burning near Grand Junction.
Photo of the Pine Gulch Fire burning near Grand Junction.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:31 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Amidst roughly 94 percent of Colorado experiencing drought conditions, four wildfires spread across the state have burned at least 180,000 acres. This figure will continue to grow as containment levels remain low and unfavorable conditions are being forecasted across the fire zones.

PINE GULCH FIRE

The largest of the fires in the state is burning 18 miles north of Grand Junction, and as of Friday morning has burned 124,934 acres. The fire started from lightning on July 31, and nearly 900 fire personnel are assigned to the fire. The fire is the second-largest in state history and is 17% contained. The northwest portion of the fire has been extremely active, burning critically dry fuel on cliff faces and down into drainages, making on the ground efforts difficult. The fire grew over 37,000 acres on Tuesday night and forced the closure of Highway 139.

GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE

Burning near Glenwood Springs is the highest priority fire in the United States, the Grizzly Creek Fire. The fire has shut down I-70 between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum since it sparked on August 10. The fire has burned 29,992 acres, and is 11% contained. Several residents have had to evacuate their homes due to the proximity to the flames, and several more are on pre-evacuation orders. Drought conditions coupled with rugged and steep terrain have made this fire difficult to fight for ground crews.

CAMERON PEAK FIRE

The Cameron Peak Fire is burning roughly 60 miles west of Fort Collins and 15 miles southwest of Redfeather Lakes. It started on August 13 and has quickly grown to 16,461 acres and remains 0% contained. Critically dry fuels paired with hot, dry, and windy weather have been driving the rapid fire growth. The cause of this fire has not been determined.

WILLIAMS FORK FIRE

Sparking on August 14, the Williams Fork Fire has grown to 10,288 acres and is only 3% contained. The fire is burning 15 miles southwest of Fraser and has consistently been displaying extreme fire behavior, burning through intensive beetle kill in a relatively remote area. Numerous campgrounds and homes have been evacuated in the area, and fire officials believe the blaze was human-caused.

Smoke from all of these fires has made for hazy conditions all across the state. Roughly 30% of Colorado counties are under an Air Quality Advisory, and these conditions will continue in the week to come.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One man arrested on Colorado Avenue after standoff with police

Updated: moments ago
|
By Calvin Corey
After a standoff with police that shut down Colorado Avenue for multiple hours, one man was taken into custody without further incident.

News

Local high school cancels practices because of air quality

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Central High School canceled practices due to poor air quality.

News

How to properly get rid of ash

Updated: 11 hours ago
How to get rid of ash.

News

School District 51’s online-learning plan

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Online school is fast approaching for D-51 students and staff-- the 100% online school in response to COVID-19 starts Monday.

Latest News

News

8-year-old fundraises for multicultural crayons for kids in the Grand Valley

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
After observing comments about race and not finding a crayon that matched his skin tone, Andrew Thomas wanted to ensure every kid could color themselves exactly as they are.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Retired GJPD K-9 “Joker” passes away from brain tumor

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Grand Junction Police Department announced to the public that Joker, who was with their agency for six years, passed away over the weekend with his family by his side.

News

No entry allowed north of Bookcliffs, BLM cites public, firefighters safety

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
New closures were announced on Thursday afternoon by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) as the Pine Gulch Fire continues to expand in size.

News

New images show Hanging Lake escapes fire path

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
On Wednesday evening the White River National Forest Service was able to fly over Hanging Lake and snapped a few photos of the site. Amazingly, the site looks to have been spared by the flames.