CDPHE will review ketamine waiver program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

This weekend, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced plans to review the state’s ketamine waiver program.

A review committee, facilitated by CDPHE’s chief medical officer, will consist of EMS providers, pharmacists, ER doctors, anesthesiologists, and others. The committee will be charged with examining the safety of ketamine administration in EMS settings.

“Today I am calling for the immediate and thorough review of the state’s ketamine waiver program. Our agency will work with medical experts to study the use of ketamine in the field, as well as the state’s oversight mechanisms, and produce a public report. Patient safety and program transparency are top priorities.” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE.

A condition of the ketamine waiver program requires medical directors to report to the department for every waivered ketamine administration. In the past 3 years, it has been used 902 times for excited delirium and/or extreme or profound agitation.

The review will begin immediately and is expected to last a minimum of 12 weeks.

