John Hickenlooper meets with teachers.
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Former governor of Colorado and current candidate for U.S. senate, John Hickenlooper, met with teachers this morning to talk about the school year.

Multiple teachers gathered at Sherwood Park to have a discussion with Hickenlooper in regards to starting school again with COVID-19 going on.

Hickenlooper said that he wanted to spend the time talking with teachers about education because, “”I look at education as one of the fundamental building blocks of our society, our state, and our county.”

He went on to explain that many kids are really wanting to be able to go back to school, but safety is the first priority. He wants to find ways that kids can go back to school and get an education while still being safe.

The teachers said that they felt very heard and appreciated after speaking with Hickenlooper.

