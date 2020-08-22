Advertisement

Latest on Pine Gulch Fire

The last update shows containment at 19% and the total acreage burned at 126,613 acres. The fire has been burning since July 31 after it was sparked by lightning on BLM land.
By (Jason Burger)
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:37 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The last update shows containment at 19% and the total acreage burned at 126,613 acres. The fire has been burning since July 31 after it was sparked by lightning on BLM land. 

New Evacuations in Garfield County: 4A Ridge Road (256), Salt Wash (205), King Road (258), Clear Creek Road (211), Carr Creek Road (207), Kimball Creek Road (202). A pre-evacuation order is in effect for all residents of Garfield County west of CO-139 to the Utah border, and any formerly evacuated residents remain in pre-evacuation.

Officials with the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team say there’s a small chance of thunderstorms developing to the west after 2 p.m. Saturday, which could produce outflow winds up to 20 mph and cause active fire behavior.

Fuels in the area will remain critically dry as hot temperatures and low humidity will continue for the foreseeable future. 

