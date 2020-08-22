Oil and gas operators help Pine Gulch Fire crews

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Firefighters are working on the Pine Gulch Fire in some pretty remote areas.

The West Slope Oil and Gas Association operators lent fire crews exclusive roads for better access.

Chevron and other companies even gave them land to build a base on as a place of rest and as an operations ground.

“This fire is quickly going over those locations because there’s not a lot of fuel to burn, our operators have proactively gone in and shut in any well sites and made sure there’s no resource above ground for any further incidents,” says Chelsi Miera, executive director, West Slope Colorado Oil And Gas Association.

Water tanks are brought to the bases for both hydration and to battle flames.

Helicopters have access to operating ponds as well, “they’ve allowed for a helipad to be created, some different base camp opportunities.”

There has been little damage done to the oil and gas sites from the fire, other than melted paint.

The oil and gas companies say they’re just grateful for those keeping them safe.

