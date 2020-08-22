Advertisement

Oil and gas operators help Pine Gulch Fire crews

Firefighters are working on the Pine Gulch Fire in some pretty remote areas.
Firefighters are working on the Pine Gulch Fire in some pretty remote areas.(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:47 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Firefighters are working on the Pine Gulch Fire in some pretty remote areas.

The West Slope Oil and Gas Association operators lent fire crews exclusive roads for better access.

Chevron and other companies even gave them land to build a base on as a place of rest and as an operations ground.

“This fire is quickly going over those locations because there’s not a lot of fuel to burn, our operators have proactively gone in and shut in any well sites and made sure there’s no resource above ground for any further incidents,” says Chelsi Miera, executive director, West Slope Colorado Oil And Gas Association.

Water tanks are brought to the bases for both hydration and to battle flames.

Helicopters have access to operating ponds as well, “they’ve allowed for a helipad to be created, some different base camp opportunities.”

There has been little damage done to the oil and gas sites from the fire, other than melted paint.

“This fire is quickly going over those locations because there’s not a lot of fuel to burn, our operators have proactively gone in and shut in any well sites and made sure there’s no resource above ground for any further incidents,” says Miera.

The oil and gas companies say they’re just grateful for those keeping them safe.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State health department reports outbreak at local child care center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has reported an outbreak of COVID-19 at Orchard Avenue Extended Hours, a childcare center in the valley.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Grand Junction not considering water restrictions amidst drought, wildfires burning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The City of Grand Junction says they are not considering any mandatory water restrictions as the county continues to battle through drought conditions.

Latest News

News

Two students test positive, Colorado school temporarily shuts down

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two students at a Colorado high school have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a two-week shutdown of the school.

News

11% containment achieved on Grizzly Creek Fire as it grows to nearly 30,000 acres

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The fire has grown to 29,992 acres, with 11% containment

News

Good and bad news emerge on Pine Gulch Fire

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The last update shows containment at 17% and the total acreage burned at 124,934. The fire has been burning since July 31 after it was sparked by lightning on BLM land.

News

One man arrested on Colorado Avenue after standoff with police

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
After a standoff with police that shut down Colorado Avenue for multiple hours, one man was taken into custody without further incident.

News

Wildfires burn over a combined 180,000 acres in Colorado

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Four wildfires across Colorado have burned over 180,000 acres as the state battles through a historic drought.

News

Local high school cancels practices because of air quality

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Central High School canceled practices due to poor air quality.