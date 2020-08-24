Armed “anarchists” descend on Denver Police headquarters

DENVER (AP) - City officials say dozens of armed “anarchists” descended on the Denver Police Headquarters late Saturday and damaged buildings, set fires and injured an officer. The officials say a dozen people were arrested. Public safety director Murphy Robinson said the 50 to 75 people who showed up at police headquarters were intent on harming officers and causing property damage. Fireworks were shot at officers, an American flag and a tree outside a courthouse were set on fire and windows were shattered. Police Chief Paul Pazen says one officer suffered a concussion and third-degree burns. Officials promised to seek restitution for the damages.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.