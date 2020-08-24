Advertisement

Calif. high court rejects Scott Peterson’s death penalty

FILE - In this March 17, 2005 file photo Scott Peterson is escorted by two San Mateo County Sheriff deputies to a waiting van in Redwood City, Calif. Peterson was taken to death row at San Quentin State Prison after being sentenced to die for murdering his pregnant wife, Laci. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign a moratorium on the death penalty in California, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
FILE - In this March 17, 2005 file photo Scott Peterson is escorted by two San Mateo County Sheriff deputies to a waiting van in Redwood City, Calif. Peterson was taken to death row at San Quentin State Prison after being sentenced to die for murdering his pregnant wife, Laci. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign a moratorium on the death penalty in California, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.(AP Photo/Justin Sullivan, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:32 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Supreme Court on Monday overturned the 2005 death sentence for Scott Peterson in the slaying of his pregnant wife, but said prosecutors may try again for the same sentence if they wish in the high-profile case.

It upheld his 2004 murder conviction in the killing of Laci Peterson, 27, who was eight months pregnant with their unborn son, Connor. Investigators said that on Christmas Eve 2002, Peterson dumped the bodies from his fishing boat into San Francisco Bay, where they surfaced months later.

"Peterson contends his trial was flawed for multiple reasons, beginning with the unusual amount of pretrial publicity that surrounded the case. We reject Peterson's claim that he received an unfair trial as to guilt and thus affirm his convictions for murder," the court said.

But it said the trial judge "made a series of clear and significant errors in jury selection that, under long-standing United States Supreme Court precedent, undermined Peterson's right to an impartial jury at the penalty phase."

It agreed with his argument that potential jurors were improperly dismissed from the jury pool after saying they personally disagreed with the death penalty but would be willing to follow the law and impose it.

Peterson, who is now 47, contended on appeal that he couldn't get a fair trial because of the massive publicity that followed, although the proceedings were moved nearly 90 miles (145 kilometers) away from his Central Valley home of Modesto to San Mateo County, south of San Francisco.

He was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his wife and the second-degree murder of their unborn son.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mesa County declares local disaster emergency in reponse to Pine Gulch Fire

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Chair of the Board of Mesa County Commissioners declared a formal local disaster emergency in response to the Pine Gulch Fire.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

National

Tropical Storm Marco collapses, sets stage for Laura to hit US as hurricane

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Marco began falling apart Monday, easing one threat to the Gulf Coast but setting the stage for the arrival of Laura as a potentially supercharged Category 3 hurricane with winds topping 110 mph.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

National Politics

NY AG probes if Trump pumped up value of estate and assets, wants Eric Trump to testify

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s Democratic attorney general asked a court Monday to enforce subpoenas into an investigation into whether President Donald Trump and his businesses inflated assets on financial statements.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Marco weakens as Laura strengthens in Gulf Coast

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
Two storms barrel toward the Gulf Coast.

National

Falwell says wife had affair, family faced blackmail attempt

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Falwell issued a lengthy statement to The Washington Examiner on Sunday, publicly disclosing the affair and saying the man involved had been threatening to reveal the relationship "to deliberately embarrass my wife, family, and Liberty University unless we agreed to pay him substantial monies."

National Politics

Ex-California congressman’s wife sentenced for corruption

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The wife of former California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter was sentenced Monday in federal court to eight months of home confinement in the corruption case that ended her husband’s career.

Coronavirus

WHO: Children aged 6-to-11 should wear masks at times, too

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization says children aged 6 to 11 should wear masks in some cases to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

National Politics

Kellyanne Conway leaving White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|