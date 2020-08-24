CBI issues alert for missing woman from Pueblo

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing 64-year-old woman from Pueblo.

The CBI says Joyce Johnston was last seen Saturday in Pueblo.

Missing person - The Pueblo Police Department is attempting to locate 64-year-old, Joyce Johnston.



Johnston is a white female, 5’8”, 170 lbs. She was last seen on August 21, 2020.



If you have any information contact the Pueblo Police Department at (719) 553-2502. pic.twitter.com/uAGtbKgqvB — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) August 23, 2020

Authorities say she left a voicemail for her sister saying she wanted to leave town and go to Grand Junction. She left her hotel around 6:00 on Saturday morning.

We’re told she is 5′8″ and weighs about 170 pounds.

If you see her, please call 911.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.